Two arrested in connection with George Gilmore murder are released

The two people arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of loyalist George Gilmore have been released

The 32-year-old female has been released unconditionally, while the 37-year-old male has been released pending a report to the PPS.

Mr Gilmore, 44, was killed in March as part of a feud involving the UDA.

He was driving in his car in Carrickfergus when he was shot in the neck.

He died the following day in hospital.

Two men have already been charged with Mr Gilmore’s murder.

Two months after his death, Mr Gilmore’s friend and fellow loyalist Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead in a supermarket car park in Bangor, a crime also blamed on the UDA.