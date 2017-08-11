Two men arrested in connection with arson attack

Have your say

Two men have been arrested following an arson attack in Banbridge.

A property on Golf Terrace was discovered alight shortly after 10pm last night, Thursday, August 10.

Inspector Denise Graham said: “The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, which they say was started deliberately in an upstairs bedroom. Thankfully the property was not occupied at the time.f

"Oficers arrested two males, aged 26 and 23, a short time later. They remain in custody this morning assisting us with our enquiries.”