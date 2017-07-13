Woman in court over death of toddler

A woman charged in connection with the death of a toddler in an apartment will appear in court in Dublin on Thursday morning.

The woman, who is in her early forties, was arrested by Gardai on Wednesday.

The child is believed to have died at approximately 7:00pm on Monday in the Poddle Park area of Crumlin, Co. Dublin.

An adult female (early forties) was also injured in the incident and was taken to St. Jame's Hospital where her condition was described as serious.

The discovery was made when Gardaí were called to a house in Poddle Park. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 on Thursday at 10:30am.