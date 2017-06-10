Crowds cheer as King William lands in Carrickfergus

Crowds gathered in Carrickfergus today (Saturday) to witness the re-enactment of King William of Orange’s arrival in the town ahead of his battle of King James at the Boyne.

King William was rowed into the harbour where he was met by soldiers dressed in period costume, before leading a parade on horseback.

The Royal Landing at Carrickfergus Castle. Picture; Freddie Parkinson / Press Eye.

The crowds were able to enjoy market stalls, street theatre, a funfair and live entertainment. The rebranded annual pageant, which runs until tomorrow (Sunday) also incorporated an open-air musical concert and Lambeg drumming workshop. A separate gospel concert takes place tomorrow.

Darren McAllister, chairman of the Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group, said it was their aim to make the event as realistic as possible.

“The organising committee have engaged with an even wider range of stakeholders including local businesses, community organisations and utilised the services of a professional consultant to help find areas of improvement with the aim of making the event bigger and better,” he added.

Harold Henning, Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, congratulated the organisers on ensuring this key event in Orange heritage is celebrated.