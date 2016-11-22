CS Lewis celebrated in new £2.5m public space

Some of the most famous creations of CS Lewis will be celebrated at a new £2.5 million public space in east Belfast dedicated to the author.

CS Lewis Square is located at the intersection of the Connswater and Comber greenways and features seven sculptures including, not unexpectedly, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The Aslan sculpture under construction

It will be officially opened tonight at an event attended by the Belfast author’s stepson, Douglas Gresham.

Mr Gresham said: “This is a wonderful city, and it’s a thrill that Jack (as he preferred to be called) is being honoured in this way.

“The sculptures are terrific. I am sure that this square will be a great boost to Belfast, his childhood home which he so dearly loved.”

The square is the latest section to open on the £40 million Connswater Community Greenway, a nine kilometre linear park running through East Belfast.

The public space, surrounded by 300 trees, has capacity for around 2,000 people at events and celebrations and can be lit for evening activities.

The centrepieces of the square are the sculptures created by Northern Irish artist Maurice Harron which depict Aslan, Maugrim, Mr and Mrs Beaver, The Robin, The White Witch, The Stone Table and Mr Tumnus.

It is the not the first time CS Lewis has been celebrated in sculpture in his home of East Belfast.

Another local artist, Ross Wilson, created The Searcher, based on the author’s character Digory Kirke from The Magician’s Nephew, which stands near Holywood Arches Library.