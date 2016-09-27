Death of Lisburn pensioner: Murder suspect in hospital

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Lisburn pensioner is undergoing treatment in hospital, police have confirmed.

The man was arrested following the discovery of a body in a car at Limehurst Way in the city on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said they are unable to officially confirm the identity of the victim until formal identification has taken place. However, he has been named locally as Gerard Mulligan.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 28.

Meanwhile, the people of Lisburn have been urged to “rally round the Mulligan family circle by remembering them in their thoughts and prayers.”

Reflecting on the shocking events of Monday afternoon, Lagan Valley MLA Jenny Palmer has appealed to the local community to support the Mulligan family as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“I spoke with the late Mr Mulligan’s two daughters and other son shortly after details of the incident became known. It is very sad. The pensioner was my brother’s next door neighbour and had been living there for many years,” she commented.

“It was such a shock to hear there had been a loss of life. I also appeal for anyone with any information about the incident to pass it on to the police.”

Local DUP Councillor Jonathan Craig said Mr Mulligan was “a well known former business owner in the Lisburn area”, adding that his sudden death had left the quiet residential area where he lived “in a state of shock”.

“This is unquestionably a tragedy for the Mulligan family who will now have to deal with aftermath and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” the DUP man said.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed or might have seen something connected with the crime to please report it to the PSNI. It all goes towards helping the detectives to build up evidence that will help to explain what happened.”