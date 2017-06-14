Dogs take the lead as page boy and flower girl at owner's wedding

Two formerly homeless dogs starred as page boy and flower girl in their animal-loving owner's wedding day, even walking her down the aisle.

Dog-mad bride Kim Davies, 29, and her new husband Jason were escorted down the aisle to exchange their vows by Maddie and Flea, both of whom were rescued by Mrs Davies.

Undated Lauren Owens Photography handout photo issued by the Dogs Trust of dog-mad bride Kim Davies, 29, and her new husband Jason who were escorted down the aisle to exchange their vows by Maddie (right) and Flea, both of whom were rescued by Mrs Davies.

The newly-wed started working at the Dogs Trust in Bridgend, South Wales, 10 years ago and is now the training and behaviour adviser at the Pen-y-Fai centre in the town.

Mrs Davies adopted Maddie, the Cocker Spaniel in 2008 when she was six months old, and took in Flea, who got his name because he was covered in the insects when he arrived at the re-homing centre, the following year after fostering him when he was just 13 weeks old.

She credits the pair with helping her win Mr Davies' affections after they accompanied them on their first date and said they had always wanted the dogs to be part of their big day, which took place on a beach in Swansea.

She said: "They were there for our first date and we couldn't imagine having our big day without them by our side.

Undated Lauren Owens Photography handout photo issued by the Dogs Trust of a formerly homeless dog named Maddie accompanying one of the bridesmaids down the aisle at her owner's wedding

"Both dogs were fantastic on the day and joined us for the photos and a special wedding breakfast of chicken and gravy.

"Flea is a little poser and lapped up the attention from everyone whilst Maddie just wanted to run into the sea."

Mrs Davies also decided to replace wedding favours with donations to the Dogs Trust with the money going to the rehoming centre.

She added: "Everyone got a dog pen to take home and our cake had dog figurines on it, so we really went for an all-out dog theme.

Undated Lauren Owens Photography handout photo issued by the Dogs Trust of a formerly homeless dog named Flea accompanying one of the bridesmaids down the aisle at her owner's wedding

"My dad even mentioned Dogs Trust in his speech as he knows how passionate I am about working there.

"I'm just so pleased they were able to share our wedding day with us.

"They certainly made the day even more special."