Dramatic footage of Hurricane Matthew from space

Cameras outside NASA’s International Space Station have captured dramatic images of the major storm Hurricane Matthew, which is making its way through the Caribbean

People stand on the coast watching the surf produced by Hurricane Matthew, on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

