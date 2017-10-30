DUP: We will not strike bad talks deal to meet a deadline

Today marks the latest in a series of deadlines for resolving the impasse at Stormont, and the DUP has said a deal will only happen when Sinn Fein drops its “red line demands”.

On October 18, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire declared that he wanted a deal done by today, stating that if there is no agreement by then, the “only option remaining would be to legislate for a budget at Westminster”.

It followed earlier deadlines for a deal to be struck in March and in June.

When the March deadline had been broken, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Tom Elliott had said: “It does nothing to enhance the public’s perception of politics, in that here we had a deadline – what appeared to be an absolute deadline – that has now been bursted through.”

Seven months on, no deal has been struck amid Sinn Fein’s ongoing insistence on an Irish language act and a string of other demands.

The DUP has said previously that it has no such set pre-conditions for re-entering the Executive.

Last night, a DUP spokesman said that the party’s position “has not changed” and that it wants “to see an Executive set up”.

They added: “Sinn Fein in particular will have to realise that an agreement will only be possible when they drop red line demands.

“We will continue our discussions on the basis we believe devolution is best for Northern Ireland.

“Given Sinn Fein have dragged their feet over the last 10 months the secretary of state should bring forward a budget to bring a measure of good government to Northern Ireland.

“As indicated previously we will not be a party to a bad agreement cobbled together to suddenly suit the timetables of others.”

They were speaking after DUP MP Sammy Wilson told the News Letter Stormont’s rules must change so one party alone is not “able to collapse the Assembly and then seek to blackmail others with their unrealistic demands”.

UUP chief whip Steve Aiken said unless something “dramatically changes within the next 24 hours”, Northern Ireland is heading for direct rule.

He said it is unlikely any deal will be done before the DUP and Sinn Fein party conferences mid-to-late next month.

He added: “It’s time that individuals within Sinn Fein started standing up and speaking out against those who have led them into the present political cul-de-sac ... All communities are being affected by this political impasse, including their own.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Irish and UK governments together, “representing both traditions in the north” should “step in and provide joint stewardship of our politics”.

He said: “For all the vague talk of Gerry Adams’ broader political agenda, no-one should be blind as to where his strategy has now brought us. Sinn Fein’s negotiating is set to deliver British direct rule.”