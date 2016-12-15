Northern Ireland gets its first Regius Professor

Northern Ireland’s first Regius Professorship has been bestowed upon Queen’s University’s Professor John McCanny FRS FREng.

The prestigious appointment of a university professor with royal patronage is a unique feature of academia in the British Isles.

The esteemed award has been granted by Her Majesty The Queen to recognise exceptionally high quality research.

It means Professor McCanny who is a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) and Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (FREng) will now be addressed as ‘Regius’.

The prestigious award was conferred by Queen’s University’s Chancellor Thomas J Moran.

Professor McCanny is Director of the University’s Institute for Electronics, Communications and Information Technology (ECIT), which is working to achieve a step change in Electronics and Computer Engineering research in order to address some of the key technological and ethical challenges facing society today including cybersecurity.