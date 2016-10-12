Teachers turn down ‘insulting’ pay offer

Northern Ireland teachers have unanimously rejected a pay offer they condemned as “insulting” and hinted at ‘action’ which they said would protect the education service here.
The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) – the body that represents all five recognised teachers’ unions, ATL, INTO, NAHT, NASUWT and UTU – rejected the offer which they said denied them a cost of living increase for 2015/16, with just a 1% increase for 2016/17.
But Education Minister Peter Weir responded that it is “no secret that public expenditure is extremely tight, including in the education sector”.
He said: “Management side brought forward a package that was realistic and still allows teaching staff to progress along the pay scale, in addition to a cost of living increase.”
That offer was rejected outright as were “earlier and higher offers,” he said.
