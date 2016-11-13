Enniskillen remembrance service

Enniskillen remembers
First Minister Arlene Foster and An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Kris Hopkins, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office were among the persons who laid wreaths.
Enniskillen remembers
First Minister Arlene Foster and An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Kris Hopkins, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office were among the persons who laid wreaths.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.