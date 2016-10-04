Lough Neagh in Top 100 sustainable world destinations

Lough Neagh is one of only 100 destinations worldwide to win a ‘sustainable destination’ award at the Global Sustainability Competition in the Castle of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The awards celebrate sustainable tourism initiatives globally.

Lough Neagh was nominated by the UK & Ireland Lakes Network and evaluated by experts of the Green Destinations Top 100 team and by members of the special Top 100 selection panel, including over 60 tourism sustainability experts. The initiative aims to recognise tourism destinations that have worked hard to make a difference and take sustainability seriously.

Eimear Kearney of Lough Neagh Partnership said: “For Lough Neagh to be named among the 100 greenest of destinations worldwide is a real achievement.

“In order to be selected for this award we had to provide extensive information on Lough Neagh and our efforts towards sustainability for the benefit of visitors, residents and the world.”

“We are really honoured to have been selected from 150 nominations to receive this unique award.”

Lough Neagh is the biggest lake in the UK & Ireland and an internationally important wetland with numerous environmental designations, local and national nature reserves.

It is one of our greatest natural resources and one of the most important conservation areas in the whole of Northern Ireland, with very unique species and habitats.

The achievement is an endorsement of the work by various stakeholder groups around the Lough and marks a commitment going forward to preserve Lough Neagh and its biodiversity.

Lough Neagh Partnership recently commenced a European water quality project and just last week launched a new plan to address loss of bird species and wetland habitat on shores of Lough Neagh.