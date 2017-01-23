SF’s silence on RHI vote plans

A public inquiry into the RHI scheme will leave no hiding places, Stormont’s finance minister has vowed.

Mairtin O Muilleoir will meet members of political parties today to discuss the investigation and will make a statement to the Assembly tomorrow.

Mr O Muilleoir said: “This inquiry will be impartial and objective and it will be tasked with getting to the truth of this scandal.

“These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss the terms of reference and hear views of other parties.

“My objective remains to deliver a no-hiding-place inquiry.”

Sinn Fein refused to say whether they will support Economy Minister Simon Hamilton’s proposal to cap RHI costs in a vote today at Stormont.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “The finance minister continues his rigorous scrutiny of Simon Hamilton’s proposal.

“Máirtín Ó Muilleoir has made it clear that it is not a long-term solution and is not a zero cost option as Arlene Foster claimed.

“This was a botched scheme, which could cost £500m and there is a need to make sure that the remedy isn’t botched.”