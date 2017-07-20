Event marks 35th anniversary of Hyde Park IRA bomb

A memorial service took place today marking 35 years since an IRA bomb detonated in central London, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers.

Ulster Unionist Danny Kinahan – the former MP for South Antrim – was among those in attendance at the small event commemorating the Hyde Park bomb on July 20, 1982.

Later that same day seven members of a military band also died at the hands of the IRA as they performed for an audience at a bandstand in Regent’s Park in the UK capital.

Both bombings left many more people wounded.

Mr Kinahan said he had been “honoured” to take part in the ceremony.

The former soldier, who – like the dead men in the Hyde Park bombing, had also been a member of the Blues and Royals regiment – said: “This is a case that is very close to my heart as my friend Lieutenant Anthony Daly was one of those murdered at Hyde Park.

“Within a matter of weeks, I was both the best man at his wedding and then commanded his burial party.

“The poignant service today was a reminder of the importance that those responsible for this heinous act face justice.”

A rally which will also mark the blast will be staged in London this Saturday.

The families of the Hyde Park victims have been attempting to pursue a civil case against the former criminal suspect John Downey.

He walked free after his murder trial collapsed in 2014. He had denied the charges he faced.

The relatives of the Hyde Park dead are now attempting to launch a case aimed at establishing non-criminal liability for the blast, and are seeking £85,000 via the website crowdjustice.com (they are currently over £20,000 short).