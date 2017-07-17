Exhibition to mark Game of Thrones return

Game of Thrones returns to television screens tonight and – following months of planning – Tourism Ireland will launch a new campaign to showcase Northern Ireland around the world, harnessing the power of the hit TV series.

The centrepiece of the new campaign will be a show-stopping installation at the Ulster Museum in Belfast which is set to be revealed today.

This is the fourth year that Tourism Ireland has worked with HBO to create an innovative campaign – supported by Tourism NI – to showcase Northern Ireland to millions of Game of Thrones fans worldwide.

The first episode of series seven of the hit HBO show will be shown on Sky Atlantic at 2am and again at 9pm.

The seventhe series will be shorter than normal for Game of Thrones, with just seven episodes instead of the usual 10. Season eight will be even shorter again, with just six episodes.

Locations which the show has used in Northern Ireland include Tollymore Forest Park in CoDown, Binevenagh in Co Londonderry, Castle Ward in Co Down, The Dark Hedges in Co Antrim and Glenariff in Co Antrim.

It is rumoured that Ed Sheeran will have a cameo in this upcoming series.