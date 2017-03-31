Fans in fight for Tiesto Vital tickets as they go on sale this morning

Tickets have gone on sale this morning for this year’s epic Vital Festival, with global supserstar DJ Tiësto set to headline a phenomenal day of music.

Boucher Road Playing Fields will once again play host to a stellar lineup, with special guests Clean Bandit as well as Robin Schulz, Sigala and Disciples taking to the stage.

With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, Tiësto remains one of the top dance music acts in the world. Revered for his live shows as well as for his production and remix work, he’s is a globally celebrated DJ that has been named The Greatest DJ of All Time by Mixmag and the #1 DJ by Rolling Stone.

His 2014 album, A Town Called Paradise, yielded Tiësto his first platinum single in the United States with Wasted (featuring Matthew Koma) and his first gold single Red Lights. In 2015, Tiësto was awarded a Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording; Non Classical category for his remix of John Legend’s All Of Me. This was Tiësto’s first Grammy award and second Grammy nomination. Promoters MCD have confirmed more acts are to be announced.

Tickets go on sale from today at 9am and be purchased from Ticketmaster outlets and online at ticketmaster.ie or by contacting the 24-hour line at 08442774455.