Female pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre collision

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was injured in a collision in Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

Inspector David Gibson said: “Police attended the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Great Victoria Street area of Belfast around 8am this morning, Tuesday 21 November. "A female pedestrian was taken to hospital.

“Wellwood Street, which runs between Great Victoria Street and Sandy Row, is currently closed to traffic."

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area this morning and witnessed this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 198 of 21/11/17.