Film industry worker lived his life ‘full on’

A cavalcade of 60 motorbikes attended the funeral yesterday of a Bangor man who was an assistant director on the acclaimed television series, The Fall.

Some 600 people turned out to Garnerville Presbyterian Church in Belfast to pay their respects to Graeme Livingstone, who died in Lisburn on Friday after his motorbike was in collision with a car.

He is survived by his partner Ciara, parents Suzanne and Ronnie, sister Claire, her husband Gary and nephew Cooper.

Among the mourners were employees of various Northern Ireland film productions with whom Graeme worked, including Game Of Thrones and Line Of Duty.

Rev Johnny Frazer said Graeme had been an assistant director on The Fall and worked in varying capacities across the film industry in Belfast.

He had first come to know him as a teenager in the church youth group.

“Immediately I and his peers were drawn to this energetic and friendly young man who could hold a room’s attention with his antics and willingness to have a laugh, and yet also be respectful and willing to take instruction and example on board from those in leadership roles,” he said.

When Graeme entered the world of screen they were delighted for him, but when he said he was involved in a new show called Game Of Thrones which was going to be “huge”, the cleric wasn’t convinced.

“Then I saw it and it became a different sort of game. A game were we watched it purely to see Graeme. We were very proud of him.

“Graeme and I bonded over a love of the things that are truly important in life, movies, Metallica, video games and all things nerdy and a bit geeky.” Graeme lived life “full on,” and friends could honour him by following his example, he added.