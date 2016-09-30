Funding appeal for terror law reform

The lawyer who spearheaded the successful civil action against the Omagh bombers is spearheading a campaign to reform UK law in the interests of terror victims.

London-based McCue & Partners has represented thousands of terror victims of terrorism worldwide in litigation cases like that of the RIRA Omagh bombers - led by partner Jason McCue - and against others such as HAMAS and Muammar al-Gaddafi.

Now acting with MPs, the ‘Tackling Terrorism’ All-Party Parliamentary Group and Northern Ireland based group, Innocent Victims United (IVU), the firm now says it wishes to bring about “much-needed change to the law to allow UK victims of terrorism to bring terrorists their supporters and financiers to justice”.

On behalf of IVU, an umbrella organisation for 23 groups with a collective membership of over of 11,500 victims and survivors of terrorism throughout the UK, the firm wishes to raise £25,000 to conduct a comprehensive review of UK legislation and produce a policy paper to submit to the government.

IVU spokesman Kenny Donaldson said the system has failed to meet victims’ needs across so many areas “whether that be; justice and truth, compensation or practical support”.

He added: “This initiative is an attempt to bring focus to those issues, to enable legal arguments and pressure to come upon the government forcing it to finally step up to plate in providing for those who have borne such a heavy personal cost.”

To donate see:www.crowdjustice.co.uk/case/take-down-terror