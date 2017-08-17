Funeral details released for tragic Aundrea Bannatyne

Funeral details have been released for tragic mother-of-two Aundrea Bannatyne.

A post on fundraising page Aundrea's Army added this afternoon on behalf of Aundreas family reveals her funeral will be held on August 21 at 1pm in the East Belfast Mission, Newtownards Road.

The funeral will later to Roselawn Crematorium.

"Thank you all for your kind messages of love and support at this very difficult time," adds the post.

More than 3000 tributes have poured in on Facebook for the 42-year-old Dundonald woman who was told she had terminal pancreatic cancer in July last year.

But she vowed to fight on for her sons James, 10, and Jack, 14 and with the assistance of thousands on her fundraising page - Aundrea's army - she found hope with a cancer treatment in a German clinic.

Yesterday morning a post on her fundraising Facebook page said their "beautiful girl" had passed away.

