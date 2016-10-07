Search

Gay pair marry with ‘full backing’ of the Army

Ministry of Defence handout photo, dated 10/9/2016, of (left to right) Sovereign Base Area Administrator Air Vice Marshal Mike Wigston, Sergeant Alastair Smith and Aaron Weston

An Army sergeant has married his partner in the first same-sex wedding at a British Forces overseas base.

