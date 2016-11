The funeral of the woman killed in a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Pass will take place on Monday.

Loreto Douglas, 64, was a former nun and worked for the Lifestart Foundation.

Ms. Douglas’ funeral will leave her home, 38 Belvoir Park, Culmore at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in Thornhill Chapel at 10a.m,

Ms. Douglas’ remains will be taken to Ardmore Cemetery for burial immediately afterwards.