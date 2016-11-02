Hackers group targets media over Tyrone goldmine plans

The hackers group Anonymous Ireland appears to have stepped up its fight against a goldmine in Greencastle, Co Tyrone.

A mass email from the group, has been sent out saying it had targeted upwards of 15,000 people to draw their attention to what they have dubbed the "toxic situation developing in county Tyrone".

A group on of Dalradian's public tours

The self-titled 'hactivists' say they have reached out to news organisations across the island of Ireland.

The email, which was sent to Mid Ulster Mail this morning (Wednesday, Nov 2), included recipients at The Irish Times, The Independent, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World, The Mirror and South West College.

Anonymous has accused Dalradian Gold of "a charm offensive to oversell their plans to anyone who supports them" on the issue of the proposed Greencastle goldmine.

Dalradian maintains it has consulted widely with the local community on the issue, after visiting homes in the area and speaking to upwards of 500 people about their plans - but some in Greencastle have called on the company to hold open consultations on their plans in the village.

An artists impression of the proposed goldmine

A consultation event planned in Rouskey Community Centre was cancelled after the centre refused to hold it, with Dalradian later moving it to its own Camcosey Road site.

The company, which has been given the mineral rights to around 122,000 hectares of land in Northern Ireland by Stormont, intends to submit a full planning application for a working goldmine and processing plant in Greencastle this autumn.

The email from Anonymous, highlights what it describes as "illegal and unethical tactics" and "corruption from local government level to the regional power structures" but does not detail these allegations.

It continues: "Anonymous Ireland section has been compiling a mailing list of all elected officials/departments in northern/the Republic of Ireland, this mailing list includes every Gaelic Athletic Association, every press channel and outlet and every South West College email account."