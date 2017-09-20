Co Armagh family’s 5,000-mile trip in search of cure for boy’s tumour

The family of a seriously ill boy from Co Armagh have travelled more than 5,000 miles to earthquake-hit Mexico in a bid for life-saving treatment.

Twelve-year-old Cameron Truesdale from Waringstown was given a terminal diagnosis by medical staff in January after a scan at Craigavon Area Hospital discovered a rare brain tumour.

Cameron’s mum Cassandra Finnegan refused to accept the bleak prognosis and began searching for a way to save the life of her eldest child.

Her search has resulted in a trip to the South American country just after a massive earthquake rocked an area near the capital Mexico City claiming more than 200 lives, however, they will be based in Monterrey – 550 miles north of the quake’s epicentre.

The Brownlow Integrated College pupil has been diagnosed with the rare and inoperable Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (also known as DIPG) which is the second most common type of primary, high grade brain tumour in children.

“We looked online and in support groups for this illness and found a treatment in Monterrey City in Mexico,” Ms Finnegan said as seven family members – who have been tirelessly fundraising to reach the £300k needed to pay for the treatment – prepared to make the 36-hour journey on Wednesday (Sept 20).

“A few months out of all of our lives to bring Cameron home well is a small price to pay,” she said.

“Last November we noticed his speech a little slurred and he had headaches. It was in January this year we took him to Craigavon Hospital.

“He was given a CT scan at 11.30am and by 4pm we were told by doctors that there was no treatment,” Ms Finnegan added.

Information for anyone wishing to help support Cameron is available at www.facebook.com/cure4camfund or at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cure4cam