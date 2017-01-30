Grateful mum helps deliver up top award for midwife Joanne

A midwife whose care for a young mum diagnosed with bleeding of the placenta – a serious condition for both mother and child – has been honoured with an award.

Nominated by Hannah Magowan from Co Fermanagh, Joanne Murray has been awarded the Emma’s Diary Mums’ Midwife of the Year 2017 for Northern Ireland.

The prestigious award is one of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) Annual Midwifery Awards, recognising the remarkable work done by inspiring midwives across the country.

Hannah was diagnosed in her pregnancy with placenta praevia, bleeding of the placenta, which can have serious implications for both mother and baby if not treated quickly.

She was admitted to South West Acute Hospital under special care at 34 weeks. Joanne looked after Hannah from the moment she was admitted, always making time to talk through Hannah’s concerns about the condition and the possibility of having an early emergency caesarian, something that became a reality some weeks later.

Joanne, from Derrylin, Enniskillen, continued to support Hannah and her new baby boy, Tom after the birth, She helped the young mum establish her milk supply and provided important respite for Hannah.

Hannah explained: “I will never forget Joanne’s kindness and how she looked after myself and my baby throughout one of the most emotional times of my life.

“Joanne went above and beyond her role as a midwife and she will never know how grateful myself and my husband, Andrew, were, and still are, for her support.”

On winning the award Joanne, who works for the Western Health and Social Care Trust, said: “I am so truly honoured to have been nominated.

“This award is just fantastic as it acknowledges the work we do as midwives and so I will be accepting this award on behalf of myself and all my colleagues.

“I wish to thank Hannah for the wonderful opportunity in receiving this award – I feel very privileged.”

Cathy Warwick, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said: “What is so important about winning this award is that it comes from the mothers that midwives have cared for.

“There is no better indication of the quality of care than that of the mother, so Joanne should be hugely proud of this achievement.

“Joanne has gone above and beyond to deliver high quality, woman-centred care and I congratulate her for her commitment, dedication and for caring so much about the care she gives.”