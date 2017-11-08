How I got dramatic pain relief

I am a great believer in trying new things, especially when it comes to anything that can improve your health (writes Julie-Ann Spence).

I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia several years ago and suffer from extreme pain and fatigue, as well as a catalogue of other symptoms, every day.

Prescription medication helps a little, traditional treatments and NHS advice provide some relief, but I am always on the look out for anything that could give any sort of pain relief.

A consultant once told me not to waste time looking for a cure, but while a cure may be a long shot, I am definitely looking for anything that might help to ease the symptoms. So when I was asked if I would like to try cupping, how could I say ‘no’?

I had no idea what to expect. I didn’t know if it would hurt and I didn’t know if it would help.

So did it? Well it didn’t hurt but it did definitely help.

At the time of my treatment I had severe pain in my lower back and my hips. The pain was relentless and medication wasn’t helping. I lay on the coach and as therapist Deborah rubbed a mixed oil onto my back, she explained that she would concentrate the cups on my lower back, where the pain was severe.

I could feel the cups ‘sucking’ at my skin but it wasn’t painful at all. After leaving the cups to do their work, they were rotated and allowed to work for a while longer,

At the end of the cupping treatment, Deborah then placed me on the ‘Gravity’ system, which I have used before, to relax my body. And I must confess, I may have even dozed off, which just goes to show how relaxed I had become.

I felt the tension in my body melt away and I was certainly more relaxed but it was the next day that I noticed a fairly dramatic change.

The excruciating pain I had been suffering in my lower back had all but disappeared. Now I know that this pain will creep back, but I was shocked by the difference one treatment of cupping had made.

And will I try it again? Without a doubt, cupping is now at the top of my list for pain relief and relaxation.