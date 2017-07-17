Mike Nesbitt reveals health fears

Former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt has revealed fears he may have contracted a potentially life-threatening illness.

The Strangford MLA said he is undergoing tests after doctors discovered there was a problem with his right lung.

In a candid interview, Mr Nesbitt told the Belfast Telegraph he visited an out-of-hours doctors surgery on the advice of a pharmacist after developing what he thought was a chest cough.

Mr Nesbitt said: “The doctor sounded my chest and said there was a problem with the right lung. They thought it was pneumonia and I went to the Ulster Hospital’s emergency department, where they did tests for a couple of hours

“They sent me home with steroids and antibiotics, but a week later I still wasn’t right.

“I was then sent to a consultant and she took a lot of blood tests. I don’t know the results and I’m also getting a CT scan next month.”

Mr Nesbitt also told the Belfast Telegraph that doctors had not changed their opinion that he was suffering from pneumonia, but added they were “a bit puzzled”.

“The X-ray apparently showed up fine, but then she sounded my chest and it’s definitely not fine,” he said.