Probe into care standards at Co Antrim nursing home

An investigation has been launched after concerns were raised about the standard of care at a Co Antrim nursing home.

A number of complaints have been made about Dunmurry Manor, an independent residential care home for elderly people owned by Essex-based company Runwood Homes.

The South Eastern Trust is leading a full investigation, and new admissions to the home have been suspended while the probe is being carried out.

A spokesperson for the Trust said it was investigating “adult safeguarding and general care concerns”, adding: “We are also working with RQIA, the regulation and improvement body, and with Runwood Homes.

“We have written to families of all our current residents informing them that we are carrying out this investigation, and asking them to contact us if they have any concerns or information.”

As reported by BBC News NI, west Belfast woman Julieann McNally complained to the trust about the care her grandmother, Annie McCourt, received as a resident at Dunmurry Manor.

Following a fall on June 19, the resident’s family was not informed for nine hours.

“My grandmother was 89 years old, had Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said Ms McNally.

“It was totally unacceptable. I should have been informed immediately.”

Runwood Homes acknowledged to the family that the incident was unacceptable and described Dunmurry Manor as “work in progress”.

It has emerged there was a previous investigation at the home last year when admissions were also suspended for a time.