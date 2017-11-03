QUB research to investigate exercise as aid to prostate cancer care

Prostate cancer sufferers could soon be prescribed physical exercise as a result of international research being carried out at Queen’s University Belfast.

Queen’s researchers are among the 150 from around the world being brought together as part of the Global Action Plan 4 Global Prostate Cancer (GAP4).

It is hoped that by sharing expertise, the Movember Foundation-led programme will aid scientists to improve the life chances of prostate cancer patients. The clinical trial aims to recruit 866 patients across three continents – with leading scientists and clinicians sharing data and biological samples.

The trials will involve men with advanced prostate cancer being placed on a “high intensity exercise regime, tailored to their level of fitness”.

Researchers will work collaborate to determine if aerobic and resistance training – alongside the ‘standard’ psycho-social support offered to sufferers – will lead to increased overall survival.

The study at Queen’s is being led by Dr Gillian Prue. She said: “Exercise can help alleviate the common symptoms associated with having cancer treatment such as pain and fatigue, but we are now delighted to be working with experts around the world...to try and actually boost survival rates. The overall aim is that exercise will be prescribed alongside traditional treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy”.