Heavy rain warning for across Northern Ireland

The Met office is warning of bands of heavy rain for Sunday.

They have issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland. The warning has been put in place from 2am on Sunday right through to 9pm.

It’s expected that heavy rain and thundery showers could make conditions difficult for drivers.

The rain is forecast to spread northwards throughout the day and some localised flooding is possible. The PSNI are warning motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

