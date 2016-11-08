Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump cast votes as US chooses next President

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have cast their votes as one of the most divisive and bitterly fought elections in modern American history nears its climax.

Tens of millions of voters across the United States are deciding on the next occupant of the White House as polling stations opened across the country.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and his wife Melania, casts their ballots at PS-59, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016

Heavily armed police joined Republican Mr Trump as he voted at Public School 59 in Manhattan, a short distance from Trump Tower.

Hundreds of people watched from the street as Mr Trump was greeted by a mixture of boos and cries of “Donald, Donald”.

Earlier Democratic candidate Mrs Clinton was joined by her husband Bill as she voted in Chappaqua, New York.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, leave their polling place in Chappaqua, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016

