In pictures: Apprentice Boys on the march across NI

A large number of Apprentice Boys and loyalist bands are striding out across the streets of the Province today.

The Parades Commission lists dozens of marches taking place in locations ranging from Enniskillen and Castlederg to Bangor and Carrickfergus.

Members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry Ligoniel Walker Club walk down the Crumlin Road in north Belfast past Ardoyne shops.

At time of writing, the crackle and boom of drums could be heard echoing through the streets of Belfast city centre as bandsmen set out on parade.

Most parades are taking place during the morning.

The main parade scheduled for today was for 12.30pm in Ballynahinch, Co Down, following a religious service at noon.

More to follow.

