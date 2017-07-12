Investigation into child’s death: Man released on police bail

A man arrested by police investigating the death of little Donnacadh Maguire in Londonderry has been released on police bail.

Police said this morning that officers are continuing their work to establish how the six-year-old boy came by his injuries, and have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Donnacadh Maguire

Donnacadh Maguire was found significantly injured in the road at Tyrconnell Street in the Moor area of the city shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday morning. He was taken from the scene to hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Inspector O’Brien had said yesterday: “We are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.

“I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.”

Tyrconnell Street remained closed for much of yesterday. Local representatives have spoken of the palpable sense of shock in the community.