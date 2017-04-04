Kylie Minogue honoured by Duke of Edinburgh for Anglo-Australian relations role

The Duke of Edinburgh has met pop star Kylie Minogue during a private audience in Windsor Castle.

Philip, 95, welcomed the much-loved Australian star to the Queen's Berkshire residence where he presented her with an award honouring her contribution to Anglo-Australian relations.

File photo dated 31/03/88 of the Princess of Wales meeting Kylie Minogue, Phil Collins and Eurythmics singers Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart at a charity luncheon at the Cafe Royal in aid of the 'Help a London Child' appeal.

The royal patriarch chatted to the Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer in the castle's grand White Drawing Room as he handed over the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016 in his capacity as patron of the Britain-Australia Society.

It is not Philip's first encounter with Minogue. He watched her perform at the Windsor Castle pageant in May last year, staged in honour of the Queen's 90th birthday, and met her during the red carpet line-up.

But he missed her stint on stage at the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012 while he was being treated in hospital for a bladder infection.

Minogue, 48, won the hearts of the British public while playing Charlene in the hit soap Neighbours in the mid 1980s.

File photo dated 13/11/15 of Prince Harry greeting Kylie Minogue after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London.

She went on to launch a pop career with early hits including I Should Be So Lucky and Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi, before later remodelling herself from the girl-next-door to a sultry diva wearing gold hot pants with hit tunes such as Spinning Around.

The performer, who already has an OBE, said after her award was announced at a reception at Australia House on Monday evening: "I'm a proud 'Aussie' but Britain has a very strong place in my heart having lived and worked here for many years.

"The Society does a wonderful job to promote the rich cultural ties between the two countries and I am honoured to be recognised by them in this way."

Philip, who was pictured grinning broadly, turned his charm on Minogue, and the pair appeared to get on famously, laughing and joking throughout the audience.

The Duke of Edinburgh (second left), Patron of the Britain-Australia Society, presents Kylie Minogue with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016, with Britain-Australia Society chairman Peter Benson (left) and Australian High Commissioner to the the UK Alexander Downer, during a private audience in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire.

The star also discussed her new album with the Duke and they chatted about how much effort goes into making it.

Minogue unsurprisingly opted for a more demure look than her trademark gold hotpants and was dressed in a floor length floral chiffon dress.

Also present were the Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer and chairman of the Britain-Australia Society Peter Benson.

Philip is himself a Knight of Australia.

But his award on Australia Day in 2015 provoked severe criticism of the then Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, with critics accusing him of creating a "time warp" by awarding a member of Britain's royal family the country's highest honour.