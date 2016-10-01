Larne man killed after coach carrying Rangers fans overturns in Scotland

A man originally from the Larne area has been killed after a coach transporting Rangers fans to the Ibrox Stadium overturned in East Ayrshire.

The man has been named by a family member on social media as Ryan Baird.

The incident occurred at around 1.15pm today (Saturday October 1) on the A76 at the Crossroads Roundabout near Kilmarnock.

Police Scotland said that an additional 18 people had been taken to hospital for treatment, three of whom were “in a serious condition.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm a 39-year-old man has died following a serious coach crash on the A76 near Crossroads Roundabout.

“A report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

“Eighteen people are receiving treatment in hospital, three of whom are in a serious condition.

“This includes seven men under 20 years of age.

“Three men and three women aged between 30 and 59 and five men over 60.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Tributes to Mr Baird flooded in on social media on Saturday evening as details of the incident emerged.

Larne Rangers Supporters’ Club stated: “The committee and members of LARNE RSC would like to express our sympathies to the family of Ryan Baird who sadly passed away today on his way to watch his beloved Rangers. Ryan was a ex member of our club and left to start a new life in Scotland a few years ago.

“Let’s raise a glass to absent friends.”

Cairncastle Flute Band, of which Mr Baird was a former member, posted: “Cairncastle Flute Band would like to offer the Baird Family our sincere condolences for their sudden loss today.

“Ryan was a past CFB member and will always be remember with great effection.

“Gone but not forgotten Ryan!

“Another absent friend taken too soon.

“CFBfallen.”

Mr Baird was also a past member of the Constable N Memorial Flute Band.

The group stated: “Folks a bit sad news an x member of the band from while back ryan baird has been tragically killed in bus crash going to support the team he loved.”

Referring to Mr Baird’s family, it added: “sorry for ur loss folks and pass on sympathy to ur family circle.”

The Walker Club Larne Branch-Apprentice Boys of Derry added: “It’s with deepest sympathy I regret the death of a personal friend ryan baird and pass on my condolences to the entire Baird family.”

Scores of local people also took to social media to extend their sympathies to Mr Baird’s grieving family.

One woman posted: “My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the poor man who sadly passed away in the awful bus accident today on the way to Ibrox :( no one should head to the game and not return... sleep tight, your with the angels now.”

Another stated: “Awful news about a nice guy losing his life today coming home from the match.

“Thoughts with all the family circle.”

Rangers were playing Partick Thistle at Ibrox stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, Rangers Football Club said they were “deeply saddened to learn of a dreadful accident involving a coach carrying supporters to this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.”

“Our profound condolences go to the gentleman who has died and our thoughts are with his family,” it added.

“We are also thinking of those who have been injured and taken to hospital.”

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: “Everyone at the football club and every member of our Rangers family is thinking of all of those caught up in this terrible accident. Clearly this is a deeply distressing time and the Board extend our deepest sympathies and concerns.

“While winning today’s match was of vital importance everything that happened on the pitch between 3pm and 5pm pales into insignificance in light of this awful news.