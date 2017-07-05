Linfield say Celtic fans will be refused admittance to Champions League game in Belfast

Linfield have announced details of ticket sales arrangements for its Champions League second round qualifying game against Celtic at Windsor Park on Friday, July 14 at 5.00 pm.

The club said: “We would like to reiterate that no tickets will be made available for Celtic fans for this game, as outlined by Celtic FC in their recent club statement. Any Celtic fans who present at the stadium on July 14 will be refused admission.”

The South Stand at Windsor Park will be reserved for Linfield members, season ticket holders and those supporters who have retained a ticket stub from the first round tie against La Fiorita. Tickets for this stand are priced at £20 and £10 concession and will go on sale from the club’s ticket office at Windsor Park from 1pm tomorrow.

Linfield Supporters Clubs can also purchase tickets for their club members who are not members or season ticket holders for the Railway Stand at Windsor Park. Tickets in this category are priced at £30 and £20 concession and names and addresses must be submitted to the club office for approval before tickets will be released. The Club’s Premier Seat scheme will be in operation for this fixture.

Tickets will be available at the following dates/times:

Thursday July 6 - 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm

Friday July 7 - 1pm to 4pm

Saturday July 8 - 10am to 12noon

Monday July 10 - 10am to 4pm

Tuesday July 11 - 10am to 4pm

Thursday July 13 - 10am to 2pm

Supporters will also be able to purchase North Stand tickets online through Ticketmaster. These tickets will go on sale from Friday July 7 at 10am and are priced at £30 for adults and £20 concession.

Purchases will be restricted to a maximum of four tickets per person and sales will only be available using a credit card for payment. All North Stand tickets will be allocated seating.