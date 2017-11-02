Lodge Life: Sash a former NI prime minister wore goes on display

A collarette once worn by a former prime minister of Northern Ireland has gone on public display at the Museum of Orange Heritage, Belfast.

The Orange sash, belonging to John M Andrews, was purchased in a recent public auction and donated to the outreach facility.

Mr Andrews was the Province’s second prime minister following partition, serving as premier between 1940 and 1943.

The Comber native, who succeeded James Craig in the role, was also the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Throughout his life, the former MP was deeply involved in the Orange Order, serving as grand master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland from 1948 to 1954. He previously held the position of Co Down grand master and was appointed as imperial grand master of the Grand Orange Council of the World.

Mr Andrews’ younger brother, Thomas, died in the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, and was managing director of the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

The collarette was acquired by the trustees of the Orange heritage centre in Limavady. It will now be showcased alongside other loyal order regalia, including collarettes belonging to another former Northern Ireland prime minister, Terence O’Neill, and local football legend, George Best, among others.

Trustee Aaron Callan said they were delighted to loan the artefact to the Belfast museum.

He said: “We believe that promoting and protecting our heritage is an important part of the Orange Order’s work. With the centenary of Northern Ireland coming in 2021 we wanted to make sure items of great historical importance relating to the anniversary are displayed as part of the celebrations.”

Museum curator Jonathan Mattison said: “This has been a very significant purchase for the Orange family. We are extremely grateful to the trustees of Limavady Orange heritage centre for placing this item with us on display.

“As Northern Ireland moves towards celebrating its first 100 years this will be a very interesting item to have on display in the museum, alongside other items associated with the political history of Northern Ireland.”

Belfast’s Museum of Orange Heritage displays a wealth of items and artefacts relating to the history of Orangeism across the world.

The Cregagh Road museum is open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.