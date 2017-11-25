Long tailbacks after crash at Milltown Road in Belfast

Both countrybound lanes of the Milltown Road in south Belfast (near the junction with the Ballylesson Road) are closed.
This follows a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are long tailbacks.
