Man, 25, dies after serious road crash

A man has died after a serious road crash.

The crash happened on Main Street in Ballycarry on Thursday evening, June 1.

Police confirmed a man in his 20s died in the collision.

"A 25-year-old male has died following a serious RTC on Main Street in Ballycarry," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “A passing police patrol came across the scene of the collision at around 9.50pm on Thursday evening.

"At this time we believe that two motorcycles were involved in a collision which in turn has caused one of the motorcycles to collide with a parked car. This has tragically resulted in the death of a one of the riders, a man aged in his 20s.

"It is believed the rider of the second motorcycle, who may have sustained injuries in the collision, left the scene on foot and has yet to be located.

2I would appeal to the rider of the second motorcycle to contact police as they may have information which would assist our enquiries. I would also appeal to anyone who saw two motorcycles being driven in the Ballycarry area on Thursday evening or who witnessed the collision to contact police in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1306 01/06/17."

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene but it has since reopened.

There are no further details at this stage.