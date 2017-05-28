Man, 55, dies after supermarket shooting

Police have confirmed that a 55-year-old man, who was shot in a carpark in Bangor this afternoon, has died from his injuries.

There were unconfirmed reports from one shopper that at least four shots had been fired in the attack.

Steven Agnew, Stormont MLA for North Down, lives about two miles from the scene of the shooting.

“I have heard reports of anything from four to six shots having been fired and I’ve heard from police reports that a man is injured. We would wish him well,” he said.

“It’s very shocking that this took place in broad daylight on a busy shopping day with children and families present. A large number of people will have been shocked by this incident.

“Anyone who has witnessed or was nearby, undoubtedly, this will live long in their memory.”

Alan Chambers, Ulster Unionist MLA in Stormont, said he was on the scene 10 minutes after the attack.

“It was clear to me that we could easily have been dealing with a lot more casualties due to the nature of the attack in which the victim was hit a number of times,” he said.

It is understood police believe there may have been more than 100 witnesses to the shooting.

The injured man was wearing shorts and trainers.

He was shot next to a black SUV type vehicle which had been parked at the edge of the car park near the main road. The front left passenger door of the car lay open while a team of paramedics treated the victim on the ground.

One eye witness said the man was lying on his back while being treated and medics worked on him for 45 minutes before he was transferred to an ambulance which drove slowly from the scene under a police escort.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: “Detectives have now launched a murder investigation and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 870 28/05/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.