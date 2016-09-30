Man dies following incident on Westlink

A 19-year-old man died following an incident on the Westlink in Belfast last night.

Police said the incident occurred on the Westlink in the vicinity of the Divis Street Bridge.

Inspector McCullough said: “If you were in that area last night between 9.45-10pm and witnessed anything that could assist in our investigation, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1379 of 29th September.”