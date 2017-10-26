Man loses bid to challenge ‘unlawful’ Government-DUP deal

A Northern Ireland resident and politician has lost a bid at the High Court in London to challenge the UK Government’s controversial parliamentary deal with the Democratic Unionist Party.

Two judges rejected an application made on Thursday by Ciaran McClean to bring a judicial review of the legality of the £1 billion deal.

Co Tyrone father-of-three and mental health worker Mr McClean, an unsuccessful Westminster candidate for the Green Party NI in the general election, accuses the Government of “buying DUP votes” to hold on to power.

Mr McClean, who has raised thousands by crowdfunding for the legal action, was in court to hear Lord Justice Sales, sitting with Mr Justice Lewis, rule against him.

Lord Justice Sales said neither of the two grounds relied on by Mr McClean in his application was “properly arguable in a court of law”.

He added: “Permission to apply for judicial review should be refused.”