Man rescued after 90ft cliff fall at Co Down golf club

A man aged in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital after he fell 90ft down a cliff face at Ardglass Golf Club in Co Down.

The incident took place around 2pm on Tuesday.

He suffered head and neck injuries and was rescued by specialists from the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) working along with the Coastguard.

A Coastguard helicopter despatched from Caernarfon in Wales transferred the fall victim to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following a cliff-top assessment by paramedics from the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS).

Two fire appliances attended the scene along with a specialist rescue team from Belfast.

A spokesman for the NIFRS said: “One male fell 90ft off the cliff at the golf club. He suffered neck and back injuries.

“We mobilised two fire appliances – one from Downpatrick and one from Newcastle – and our special rescue team from Belfast. He was rescued by the special rescue team on a stretcher and carried up the face of the cliff.”

The spokesman added: “He has now been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

The golf course is situated along a rugged stretch of the Irish Sea coastline between Strangford to the north and Newcastle 12 miles to the south.

A crew from Portaferry RNLI also attended the scene – along with Coastguard teams from Portaferry, Newcastle and Kilkeel – but was stood down when it became apparent that a boat rescue would not be practical.

A message posted on the Ardglass Golf Club Facebook page yesterday afternoon said the casualty was a club member.

It said: “At 2pm member Sheamus Agnew fell down the Canyon at the 2nd hole. Currently being airlifted to hospital. Reports are that Sheamus is talking and moving but has back injuries.”

The message went on to say: “That’s all we know at the minute and will update when we hear more. All at Ardglass Golf Club wish Sheamus the best.”

A spokeswoman for the Belfast Health Trust described the casualty as being in a “stable” condition at the RVH.