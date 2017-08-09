Man shot four times by masked gang in 'brutal' attack

Police are investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Londonderry last night, Tuesday 8 August.

A 33-year-old man sustained four gunshot wounds in the incident which took place at Lisfannon Park area at around 9.35pm.

Detective Sergeant Phelan said: “The victim was taken to hospital with wounds to his legs and abdomen. His injuries though serious, are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"We believe four masked men were involved in this brutal and horrific attack and we would ask for the community’s help in identifying those individuals."

Anyone with information can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1346 08/08/17. Alternatively the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."