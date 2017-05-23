Manchester bomber named by police

The Manchester suicide bomber has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi by Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Armed officers raided the address of Abedi, today, ordering residents indoors as they carried out a controlled explosion.

Elsmore Road, where Abedi was registered as living, became the centre of the investigation into Monday's outrage as detectives hunted those thought to be behind the blast.

The suspect was named by US security services in Washington, as those who live on the red-bricked semi-detached street said they know little about those who reside at the address.