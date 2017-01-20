‘McGuinness must fulfill promise on Claudy bomb’

Martin McGuinness should fulfil his promise to meet the families impacted by the IRA’s bombing of Claudy, a woman who survived in the attack has said.

Nine people were killed and many others injured when three bombs exploded in the County Londonderry village in July 1972.

UUP Alderman Mary Hamilton was caught in the bomb and still suffers from shrapnel in both legs.

“I wonder if he is now going to sit down now and think of all the atrocities that happened when he was in charge of the IRA,” she said.

“He was second in command of the IRA at the time of the bombing. He had always said he would come to meet the Claudy families. We approached him and that is what he said but we are still waiting. Maybe he will have more time now to do it.”

Her brother-in-law Ellis Hamilton was also shot dead by the IRA in Londonderry in 1972.

“He should try and make peace with the families before he goes,” she added.

David Temple lost his brother William, 16, in the Claudy bombing.

“Martin McGuinness openly admits he was an IRA commander at the time of the Claudy bombing,” he said. “Now at this late stage would he not need to come clean to the people of Claudy? why did they bomb a sleepy little village like Claudy?”

He noted the village is only eight miles away from Londonderry city where Martin McGuinness lives.

“The IRA killed my brother and my mother Nettie is now 91 and is still looking for answers.” He does not expect any prosecutions.

“A lot of Catholic and Protestant families in the village are still suffering,” he added.