Men charged after police chase

Three men have been charged after a police chase in Belfast ended with a car hitting a wall.

It is understood a suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop at a police check point, went through a red light, collided with another vehicle and then hit a wall.

The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment but it is believed his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police described the incident in the Agnes Street area off the Shankill Road at around 11am on Friday morning as a ‘short vehicle pursuit’.

Three men have been charged with a number of offences.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with seven offences including aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with five offences including aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Both men are due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with five offences including aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, handling stolen goods and possessing offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear in court on Friday 30 December.