Men charged with attempted murder

Two men, both aged 18-years, are expected to appear in Belfast Magistrates court this morning charged with a number of offences including attempted murder.

The charges follow an incident at a hostel facility on Malone Road, Belfast on Saturday night during which a 20 year old man sustained a stab wound to the neck. He has been treated in hospital and his injury is now not believed to be life threatening

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.