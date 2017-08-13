Motorcycle driver dies in road crash

A 66-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Warrenpoint Road in Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The man was the driver of a motorcycle involved in the collision with a Landrover Discovery which was towing a caravan shortly before 12.30pm.

Warrenpoint Road remains closed from the junction of William Street and Kilmorey Street to the Greenbank roundabout while police conduct their investigation into the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 664 0f 13/08/17.